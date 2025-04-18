Angels Notes: Halos Sign Veteran Reliever, Huge Roster Move Hinted At, Outfielder Not Healthy
The Los Angeles Angels lost to the Texas Rangers, 5-3, Thursday evening as they were swept in a series for the first time this season. After losing four straight, the Halos are now 9-9.
Pitching help is on the way for the Angels in the form of a World Series-winning veteran reliever. The right-hander could join a bullpen that needs all the help that they can get at the moment.
Additionally, a key infielder has been spotted at the airport, hinting he will imminently join the team. The Angels have yet to see last season's RBI and WAR leader in 2025 as he has been rehabbing from offseason shoulder surgery.
Finally, an effective Halos outfielder revealed that he has been playing through an injury suffered during the first win of the season. As he continues to ramp up to full health, a new facet of his game can be better utilized.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
