Angels Notes: Huge Injury Updates, Manager Hints at Players Not Making Roster
The Los Angeles Angels have had some unfortunate injury updates this spring, but the latest one should spark joy among fans. A key infield acquisition had a thumb injury with an unknown cause, but what is now known is that manager Ron Washington believes he will be playing on Opening Day.
Washington also made a hint that two young players with productive springs and a bright future would not be making the Opening Day roster. With so much more to learn and different facets to develop in their respective games, the skipper cited decision making as a main reason for potentially leaving them out of the big leagues for a little longer.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Manager Says Injured Infielder Should Be Ready for Opening Day
Angels Manager Hints at 2 Top Prospects Not Making Opening Day Roster
Angels 2024 Draft Pick Pitcher Could Reach MLB Very Soon After Dominant Spring
Angels' Mike Trout Among Top Star MLB Players Want to Team Up With
Angels Manager Wants to Use Surprise Player in Most Important Spot in Lineup
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.