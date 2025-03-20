Halos Today

Angels Notes: Huge Injury Updates, Manager Hints at Players Not Making Roster

Gabe Smallson

Feb 27, 2025; Mesa, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels infielder Kyren Paris (19) hits a home run in the top of the ninth with two outs during a spring training game against the Chicago Cubs at Sloan Park to tie the game 4-4. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have had some unfortunate injury updates this spring, but the latest one should spark joy among fans. A key infield acquisition had a thumb injury with an unknown cause, but what is now known is that manager Ron Washington believes he will be playing on Opening Day.

Washington also made a hint that two young players with productive springs and a bright future would not be making the Opening Day roster. With so much more to learn and different facets to develop in their respective games, the skipper cited decision making as a main reason for potentially leaving them out of the big leagues for a little longer.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

