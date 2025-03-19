Angels Manager Says Injured Infielder Should Be Ready for Opening Day
The Los Angeles Angels have already been hit with the injury bug this spring despite no regular season games being played yet.
One of the biggest pieces from this offseason was the signing of infielder Yoan Moncada. Although he is still on pause to throw or hit once again, the veteran believes that he can still make it back by Opening Day.
“I feel like I’m going to be ready for Opening Day,” Moncada said. “That’s what I’m aiming for right now. That’s my mindset.”
A deep bruise on his thumb has been the reason for a lot of chatter, although how the bruise got there is still a mystery, even to manager Ron Washington.
“Just one day, he came out there and the doc said that he hurt his thumb,” Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “That could happen many ways. He doesn’t even know. He just woke up one morning and his thumb was messed up."
Unfortunately, Moncada has quite the injury history. Most recently, last season only saw him log 12 games with the Chicago White Sox.
He was out from early April until September of last year, playing just one game in the Fall to round out his season. Ironically, that happened to be against the Angels in Anaheim.
If Moncado isn't healthy for Opening Day, fellow veteran Luis Rengifo — recovering from a hamstring issue — would get the nod at third. Washington raved about Rengifo in his return to the lineup Monday after he stole a base in the long awaited return.
“You see him steal that base?” Washington said. “I said, ‘Well, there’s nothing wrong with his legs.’ All he has to do is keep seeing pitches. We know he’s going to make contact and put the ball in play. He’s ramping it up. He’s feeling good. Just hope he can stay on the program we’ve got him on and he should be ready for Opening Day if we have no setbacks.”
If both Rengifo and Moncada are available, Rengifo would slide to second while Moncada assumes third base.
