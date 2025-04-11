Angels Notes: Major Offseason Addition to IL, Zach Neto Setback, Insane Home Run Barrage
The Los Angeles Angels clobbered the Tampa Bay Rays, 11-1, thanks to three different Halos smashing two home runs each. It was just the third time in franchise history that this incredible feat occurred.
Unfortunately, a key Angels shortstop who still has yet to make his 2025 debut suffered a setback on the road to his recovery. He cited feeling fatigued during his latest Triple-A assignment.
Additionally, a major Angels offseason addition was placed on the injured list due to his thumb injury.
Finally, the history doesn't stop quite yet as Kyren Paris edged out the great Babe Ruth in a key stat for someone of his age to accomplish in just the first 10 games of the season. Paris has been having an excellent start to the season and already surpassing some marks he set for himself during the entirety of 2024.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Make Insane Home Run History in Beatdown of Rays
Angels Place Key Infielder on Injured List, Call Up Offseason Addition
Angels’ Kyren Paris Ahead of Babe Ruth on Insane All-Time List Through First 10 Games
Angels' Kyren Paris Reacts to Historic Start to 2025 Season
