Angels Notes: Massive Roster Shuffle, Recently-Acquired Pitcher Already Cut, Paul Skenes to Halos?
The Los Angeles Angels fell to the Pittsburgh Pirates, 3-0, Wednesday as they dropped to 11-12 on the year.
Ahead of the contest, the Halos made a flurry of roster moves that shook up the lineup, including the promotion of a Triple-A signing made just days before Opening Day. A struggling pitcher was optioned to Triple-A and a recently-acquired pitcher was designated for assignment among the many moves as their 2025 seasons have been less than ideal so far.
Additionally, a recently-released infielder found a new home after he opted for free agency after he was designated for assignment and cleared waivers. The veteran moves to a new team in the National League, but a familiar city by his standards.
Finally, Paul Skenes spoke on growing up an Angels fan and his experience attending games during his Fullerton, CA upbringing. With no contract extension talks from Pittsburgh, a free agent departure to his childhood team doesn't seem like the most far-fetched idea.
