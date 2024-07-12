Angels Notes: Mickey Moniak's Recovery, Hans Crouse's Triumph, Draft Backlash
The Angels' next man up might be their next man down.
Jack Kochanowicz allowed four runs in the first inning of an 11-0 loss to the Seattle Mariners in his major league debut Friday. The Angels will give the ball to Tyler Anderson today, but will Kochanowicz be around to see it?
The All-Star break looms Monday, and the Angels might simply choose to option Kochanowicz back to the minors and give him a regular turn in the rotation there while the rest of the team enjoys the break. The move could bring a fresh bullpen arm to Anaheim for the next three games against Seattle.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Thursday:
Angel Outfielder Slowly Digging Out of Early-Season Hole
Mickey Moniak delivered a standout performance Wednesday, hitting a home run, a single, and nabbing three RBIs in the Los Angeles Angels' 7-2 win over the Texas Rangers. This game marks a significant step as Moniak works his way out of his early-season slump.
Local Pitcher Clinches First Major League Win
Orange County native Hans Crouse, with help from José Marte, sealed the win in the series finale against Texas and was credited with his first major league victory. He reflected on the occasion after the game.
Angels’ Reliever Reflects on Going Unclaimed
Jose Suarez openly expressed his lack of surprise after no teams picked him up when he was designated for assignment by the Angels. He's back at Triple-A, hoping to erase the memories of a game against the Giants in which he relinquished five earned runs in just one inning.
Did the Angels' All-Pitcher Draft Strategy Work?
Three years after the Angels chose to focus entirely on pitchers in the draft, analysts are questioning the effectiveness of that strategy. This unique approach involved picking pitchers with every one of their 20 draft selections.