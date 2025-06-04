Angels Notes: Mike Trout Change, Update on Outfield Plans, Injured Stars Speak Out
The Los Angeles Angels held on to beat the Boston Red Sox, 4-3, in a 10-inning thriller. The Halos improved to 28-32 on the year.
Ahead of the victory, Mike Trout revealed a major change in his swing that is already leading to promising results. The three-time MVP unleashed a 454-foot home run on Monday and helped the Angels get their second win in a row on Tuesday.
Unfortunately, Trout won't be returning to the outfield for at least another week. He has obviously been thriving as a designated hitter, but the team is still being mindful of the surgically-repaired knee that caused him to miss close to a month of action.
Additionally, Yoan Moncada and Robert Stephenson spoke out after being placed on the injured list. The infielder has had nagging injuries for the entirety of his Halos tenure, dating back to spring training while the pitcher has made just 15 pitches for the Angels.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
