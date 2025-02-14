Angels Notes: Mike Trout Meeting With Halos Brass, Anthony Rendon Out for Year?
The Los Angeles Angels are set to meet with superstar outfielder Mike Trout this spring as they search for ways for him to stay healthier on a more consistent basis.
Trout, like Anthony Rendon, has missed more games than he's played over the last few seasons, and with Rendon now on the shelf, the Angels desperately need their superstar in Trout to stay healthy for a full season.
As for Rendon, he's set to undergo hip surgery and will miss significant time.
According to reports, Rendon could be out for the entirety of the 2025 season.
With Rendon under contract for just this year and next, it's possible he's played his final game as a member of the Angels organization.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
