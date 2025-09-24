Angels Notes: Pitcher Could Retire, Reid Detmers Injury Revealed, Prospect Wants to Prove He Belongs
The Los Angeles Angels lost 8-4 to the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday, dropping the team down to 70-87.
The Royals got 15 hits on the Angels' pitching staff, creating too big of a hole for the Halos' offense to climb.
Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Kyle Hendricks may retire after the season, though he is not confirming or announcing his decision yet.
He has won a World Series title and deliver several seasons of consistent performances.
In other news, starter Caden Dana is finally starting to deliver on his promise in the majors, putting together a good outing against the Colorado Rockies.
During his start, Dana used a new tool that helped his performance. It could potentially unlock some more comfort on the mound, and deliver consistent results more often.
Finally, Reid Detmers' injury is reportedly not as serious as once thought. He will not need surgery, but rather, can enjoy a normal offseason.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Angels Tweets of the Day
