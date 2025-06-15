Halos Today

Angels Notes: Pitcher Sent Back to Dodgers, All-Star Linked to Halos, Trade Deadline Plans

Apr 5, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Garrett McDaniels (57) looks on from the dugout prior to the game against the Cleveland Guardians at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels dropped another game to the Baltimore Orioles, 6-5, on Saturday. The Halos fell to 33-36 on the year.

Ahead of the eventual defeat, the Angels sent a southpaw pitcher back to the Los Angeles Dodgers. He was originally acquired via the Rule 5 Draft, but would have been required to stay in Anaheim for a full year to obtain rights to stay.

Additionally, MLB insiders are foreseeing a busy trade deadline for the Halos. The current star power on the roster could prove to be a needle mover for a contender, but if the Angels look to make a run of their own, the deadline may require a change of plans.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Give Up on Pitcher, Send Him Back to Dodgers

MLB Insider Provides Massive Update on Angels' Trade Deadline Plans

Angels Star Outfielder Linked to AL Contender in Potential Blockbuster Trade

Angels Pitcher Breaks Silence After Nearly 2 Years Away From MLB

Angels' Mike Trout Might Not Return to Outfield This Season

Angels Projected to Take College Lefty in New Mock MLB Draft

Angels Tweets of the Day:

