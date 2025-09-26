Halos Today

Angels Notes: Pitcher Shuts Down Retirement Reports, Mike Trout Feels He’s Back, New Manager Rumors

Aaron Coloma

Sep 21, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Los Angeles Angels designated hitter Mike Trout (27) scores a run in the first inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost their series finale against the Kansas City Royals on Thursday, 9-4.

There were reports that veteran starter Kyle Hendricks planned to retire at the end of the season, however, he shut down any rumors and said he still hadn't decided on his future.

In other news, Mike Trout has had a down season by his standards, but insists he knows how to turn things around.

“Before, it was like a Band-Aid, to make it work,” Trout said. “I think this is more of a solution this time. To be able to confidently know what I’m doing, and be able to get to a spot and start early and be on time every single time, I think it’s something to build on in the offseason.”

Finally, Joel Sherman of the New York Post linked the Halos to several names to take over the managerial position in 2026: Albert Pujols, Michael Young, Torii Hunter and Darin Erstad.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

