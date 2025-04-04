Halos Today

Angels Notes: Pitcher Suffers Concerning Injury, Ex-Angel Takes Massive Shot at Halos

Jul 22, 2024; Seattle, Washington, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Hans Crouse (52) pitches to the Seattle Mariners during the sixth inning at T-Mobile Park. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
Steven Bisig-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels had one of their young pitchers leave a Triple-A game after just four pitches due to an apparent and concerning looking injury. He made 25 appearances in the big leagues last season in a pretty productive showing out of relief.

Additionally, a former member of the Halos made some recent comments that are certainly not kind to the Angels. Now playing on the contending Texas Rangers, he split time between Anaheim and the Chicago White Sox last season and noted the differences in those franchises and his current squad.

Lastly, Mike Trout hit his first home run of the season on Wednesday, but according to the three-time MVP, there is more to come. He claimed that he is 'getting close' to returning to the form fans know and love.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Pitcher Leaves Minor League Game With Concerning Injury

Former Angels Outfielder Takes Massive Shot at Halos After Joining AL West Rival

Angels' Mike Trout Says He's 'Getting Close' After First Home Run of Season

Former Angels Draft Pick Has Stage 4 Cancer, Lost House in Palisades Fire

Angels Tweets of the Day:

