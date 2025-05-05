Angels Notes: Pitcher Suffers Setback, GM Talks Trade Plans, Ex-Halo Slams Organization
The Los Angeles Angels were walloped by the Detroit Tigers, 13-1, on Sunday as they fell to 13-20.
The bad news doesn't end there as a key reliever for the Halos suffered a setback on the road to recovery from his shoulder inflammation that got him a stint on the injured list. Joyce said will try to throw once again next week to see how the shoulder is healing.
Additionally, Angels general manager Perry Minasian claimed he isn't going to upgrade any positions via trade anytime soon. The GM wants to give the current team more time to grow together than the small sample he has seen through 33 games.
Finally, a former Angels infielder was vocal about his discontent with a team policy. He even went as far as saying that this policy, which Mike Trout has spoken out against, has contributed to injuries on the team.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
