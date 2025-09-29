Halos Today

Angels Notes: Ron Washington Talks Future, Mike Trout Confident, Free Agent Plans to Pitch in 2026

Aaron Coloma

Sep 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels and designated hitter Mike Trout (27) celebrate the victory against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
Sep 26, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels and designated hitter Mike Trout (27) celebrate the victory against the Houston Astros at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Los Angeles Angels lost their final game of the season against the Houston Astros, and finished with a 72-90 record — nine wins better than their 63-99 campaign in 2024.

Manager Ron Washington isn't yet set to return in 2026, and spoke about his future in baseball. The longtime coach wants to have a conversation with either GM Perry Minasian or owner Arte Moreno to understand his position for next season.

Superstar Mike Trout ended the season on a high note, crushing four homers over the last four games of the season. The superstar had his struggles this season, but believes he knows how to return to his standards.

Starter Tyler Anderson's contract is running out, and at 35 years old he said he still has plans to pitch in the major leagues. The Angels signed Anderson before the 2023 season, and he made an All-Star Game with the Halos.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels' Ron Washington Wants to Have Conversation With Arte Moreno

Angels' Mike Trout Oozing With Confidence Heading Into Offseason

Angels' All-Star Free Agent Plans to Play in 2026, Should Halos Bring Him Back?

Angels Receive Brutal Grade for 2025 Season

Angels Tweets of the Day:

For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.

Published
Aaron Coloma
AARON COLOMA

Aaron Coloma is a contributing writer for On SI based in Los Angeles. A 2024 graduate of Cal Poly Pomona, he previously covered collegiate and high school sports for The Poly Post and Valley Sports Telegram, respectively.

Home/Angels News