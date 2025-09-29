Angels Notes: Ron Washington Talks Future, Mike Trout Confident, Free Agent Plans to Pitch in 2026
The Los Angeles Angels lost their final game of the season against the Houston Astros, and finished with a 72-90 record — nine wins better than their 63-99 campaign in 2024.
Manager Ron Washington isn't yet set to return in 2026, and spoke about his future in baseball. The longtime coach wants to have a conversation with either GM Perry Minasian or owner Arte Moreno to understand his position for next season.
Superstar Mike Trout ended the season on a high note, crushing four homers over the last four games of the season. The superstar had his struggles this season, but believes he knows how to return to his standards.
Starter Tyler Anderson's contract is running out, and at 35 years old he said he still has plans to pitch in the major leagues. The Angels signed Anderson before the 2023 season, and he made an All-Star Game with the Halos.
Here's more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news:
Angels Tweets of the Day:
