Angels Notes: Star Pitcher to Miss Beginning of Season, Anthony Rendon Could Be Backup
The Los Angeles Angels are hoping to find more success in 2025. While the Halos have added several free agents this winter, one Angels pitcher won't be available for the start of the season.
Reliever Robert Stephenson is recovering from Tommy John surgery, and his timeline to return remains uncertain. Stephenson's absence should propel the Halos to sign another reliever ahead of Opening Day.
Angels star third baseman Anthony Rendon could be used as a backup first baseman to Nolan Schanuel. At this point in the offseason, it seems less likely the Angels will part ways with Rendon.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
