Angels Notes: Two Players Dealing With Illness, Minor League No-Hitter, and a Surprising Baserunning Stat
Four singles, two walks, and 0-for-7 with runners in scoring position. It didn't matter what Tyler Anderson did Wednesday; the Angels' offense wasn't going to support any pitcher's best effort in an eventual 2-0 loss to the Milwaukee Brewers.
Here's all the headlines you might have missed Wednesday:
Angels Make Last-Minute Lineup Change Due to Illness
Speaking of no offense, a last-minute lineup switcheroo didn't help the Angels' cause Wednesday. Veteran infielder Brandon Drury was pulled from the lineup due to illness, and Luis Guillorme started at second base instead.
Angels' Minor League Team No-Hit by Blue Jays' Affiliate
In a case of the farm system mimicking the struggles of the major league club, the Angels' Single-A affiliate was no-hit by the Toronto Blue Jays’ affiliate — a memorable win for the opposing team but a moment for reflection and growth for the Angels' prospects.
The Angels' Baserunning Woes Summarized in One Stat
The Angels have done something on the bases this year achieved by only 16 other teams in the past 50 years — and it isn't good. It sheds light on the team's ongoing dilemma between being smart and aggressive, and emphasizes a need for internal accountability as the team looks to minimize mistakes.
Former Angels Prospect Wins Award
Highlighting the impact of past trades, a former Angels prospect traded at last year's deadline clinched a major award in the minor leagues, underscoring the depth of talent that has moved up through — and out of — the Angels' system.
Concerns Over Key Angels Pitcher Possibly Heading to IL
Angels starting pitcher José Soriano is battling an infection, sparking concerns about his availability for this weekend's series against the Dodgers as the team assesses his recovery timeline.