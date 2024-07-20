Angels Notes: Unexpected Absences, New Signings, First-Half Grades
Angels starter Griffin Canning got lit up for six runs en route to his American League-leading 10th loss, and couldn't make it through four innings Friday because of an elbow issue. Also, his catcher wasn't present because of the flight delays plaguing the country. The Angels lost to the A's, 13-3.
Other than that, how was the play Mrs. Lincoln?
Here's all the headlines from Friday:
Angels' Logan O'Hoppe to Miss Friday's Game
Logan O'Hoppe, the catcher for the Angels, missed Friday’s game due to unexpected flight issues. His absence could impact the team's dynamics as they head into the critical part of the season.
Angels Sign Seventh-Round Draft Pick to Under-Slot Deal
Bridger Holmes, an Oregon State pitcher selected in the seventh round by the Angels, has officially signed with the team. This under-slot deal adds to the Angels' system with plenty of time left in the minor league season.
National Outlet Grades Angels Just Above a Complete Failure
Newsweek issued first-half grades for all 30 teams. The Angels, who struggled in the first half of the season with a 41-55 record, were graded accordingly.
Angels Sign Sixth-Round Draft Pick to Under-Slot Deal
Peyton Olejnik from the University of Miami (Ohio), was selected in the sixth round of the MLB Draft and has chosen to sign with the Angels, forgoing his senior season.
Former Angels All-Star Released By MLB's Worst Team
Jared Walsh was released by the Chicago White Sox and will look to latch on with his fourth organization in the last two seasons. It's been a rough journey for the Angels' former All-Star first baseman.
Angels' 11th-Round Draft Pick to Forego College, Sign Pro Contract
Trey Gregory-Alford has decided to skip college to sign a professional contract with the Angels after being drafted in the 11th round.