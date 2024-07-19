Former Angels All-Star Released By MLB's Worst Team
Former Los Angeles Angels All-Star Jared Walsh was released by the Chicago White Sox this week after two and a half months with the organization, according to the MLB transactions log.
Walsh signed a minor league contract with the White Sox on April 30. He appeared in 41 games for Triple-A Charlotte, but was released on July 16 after slashing .185/.289/.415 with eight home runs and 17 RBIs.
Walsh began the season with the Texas Rangers after signing a minor league contract with the reigning World Series champions on Jan. 25. Walsh made the Opening Day roster for the Rangers, and slashed .226/.317/.321 with one home run and seven RBIs in 17 games for the Rangers. He was designated for assignment in mid-April, but rejected his outright assignment to Triple-A Round Rock Express.
Before bouncing around the league, Walsh was the Angels' 39th-round pick in the 2015 MLB Draft. He spent four years in the Angels' minor league system until his contract was selected in 2019.
Walsh made his debut on May 15, 2019, and appeared in 31 total games for the Angels that season. Originally a two-way player in the minor leagues, Walsh stopped pitching following an arm injury he sustained in early 2020. Walsh played for the Angels through the 2023 season, before he elected free agency after he was designated for assignment in fall 2023.
In 2021, the best year of his career, Walsh slashed .277/.340/.509 with 147 hits, 70 runs, 29 home runs, and 98 RBIs in 144 games, earning him first lone All-Star appearance. He also hit for the cycle in 2022.
So far in his career, Walsh has a .239 career batting average with 59 home runs and 191 RBIs.