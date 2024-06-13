Angels Notes: Updates on Logan O'Hoppe, Taylor Ward, and Minor League Rehabs
The Angels got revenge on the Arizona Diamondbacks in Game 2 of their three-game series Wednesday in Arizona, getting a strong start from Jose Soriano en route to an 8-3 win.
In other news Wednesday, Brandon Drury played a rehab game, Sam Bachman was penciled into a start at Double-A, and Taylor Ward and Logan O'Hoppe updated their injury outlooks. Here are all the headlines you might have missed:
Angels’ Grounds Crew Does Rangers Pitcher a Favor
In an interesting turn of events, the Angels' grounds crew built a pitching mound for Michael Lorenzen, now a pitcher for the Texas Rangers. Lorenzen only pitched one season in Anaheim, but the Orange County native has been vital to the Rangers' starting rotation in 2024.
Logan O’Hoppe’s Injury Update
Logan O’Hoppe, the 24-year-old catcher for the Angels, provided an update on his serious injury, which he describes as the worst he has ever sustained. He might be able to avoid the injured list but did not play Wednesday against the Diamondbacks.
Angels Starter Struggles During Rehab Game
One of the Angels' promising starters faced challenges during his third minor league rehabilitation start, raising concerns about his recovery and return to the main roster.
Taylor Ward’s Early Exit Due to Injury
Taylor Ward, considered a top trade candidate for the Angels, suffered an early exit from a recent game due to low back tightness. This could negatively impact his availability to the Angels and his trade value with other teams going forward.
Veteran Infielder Begins Rehab Assignment
Brandon Drury started a minor league rehab assignment, signaling a potential return to the lineup and boosting the team's infield options. Through two games with Triple-A Salt Lake, Drury is 1 for 6 with two walks.