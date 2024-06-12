Veteran Angels Infielder to Begin Minor League Rehab Assignment
Los Angeles Angels utility veteran Brandon Drury will begin his rehab assignment. Angels beat reporter for MLB.com Rhett Bollinger shared the news via Twitter/X.
Bollinger also said pitcher Chase Silseth will make his third rehab start on Thursday.
Since suffering a strained hamstring in early May, Drury will finally take the diamond for the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees. Drury last played for the Halos on May 8.
The utility infielder has not suffered any setbacks in his recovery. It remains to be seen how long he will be on rehab assignment, but it's a good sign that he is back on the field on the road to recovery.
The 31-year-old may still have a little way to go with no timetable to return. The second year Halo has had a down year after a spectacular 2023 season in Orange County. Through 30 games thus far, he is slashing .173/.230/.240 with a .470 OPS, one home run, and six RBIs in 104 at-bats.
The journeyman still has a chance to play over 100 games if he makes it back within the next couple of weeks. The last time Drury failed to reach that threshold was in 2021, when he played 51 games with the New York Mets after starting the season in Triple-A.
Drury is in the last year of his two-year, $17 million contract, which he signed after the 2022 season.