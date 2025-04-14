Angels Notes: Zach Neto Close to Returning, Halos Lose First Series to AL West Rival
The Los Angeles Angels lost their first series of the year as they fell to the Houston Astros, 7-3, moving to 9-6 on the season.
In better news, shortstop Zach Neto — who led the Angels in home runs last season — is getting close toward a return to the team who has the most home runs in MLB this year. A few newly-acquired veterans have been holding down the shortstop position in his absence, but the Halos will be eager to get Neto's bat and defense back on the field.
Finally, manager Ron Washington recently said that he's never been recognized in public when doing his errands around the city of Anaheim. He hopes that this will change with more success, as his first year as skipper resulted in the worst winning percentage in franchise history.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
Zach Neto Scheduled to Cross Final Hurdle Before Being Ready to Return to Angels
Angels Insider Reveals When He Expects Zach Neto to Return to Halos
Angels Manager Ron Washington Says He's Never Been Recognized in Public in Anaheim
Angels Tweets of the Day:
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.