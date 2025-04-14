Halos Today

Angels Notes: Zach Neto Close to Returning, Halos Lose First Series to AL West Rival

Sep 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) is out at second as Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) completes a double play for the final out of the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
Sep 17, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Chicago White Sox designated hitter Andrew Vaughn (25) is out at second as Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto (9) completes a double play for the final out of the ninth inning at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels lost their first series of the year as they fell to the Houston Astros, 7-3, moving to 9-6 on the season.

In better news, shortstop Zach Neto — who led the Angels in home runs last season — is getting close toward a return to the team who has the most home runs in MLB this year. A few newly-acquired veterans have been holding down the shortstop position in his absence, but the Halos will be eager to get Neto's bat and defense back on the field.

Finally, manager Ron Washington recently said that he's never been recognized in public when doing his errands around the city of Anaheim. He hopes that this will change with more success, as his first year as skipper resulted in the worst winning percentage in franchise history.

Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):

Angels Tweets of the Day:

