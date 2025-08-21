Angels Notes: Zach Neto Injured, Kenley Jansen Talks Injury, Halos Make Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels beat the Cincinnati Reds, 2-1, on Wednesday and improved to 61-66 on the year.
Unfortunately, star shortstop Zach Neto was pulled to start the sixth inning after he was hit on his wrist by a changeup from Reds right-hander Nick Martinez earlier in the game.
Neto's MRI results came back negative, and he said he hopes to return for Friday's series opener against the Chicago Cubs.
In other news, All-Star closer Kenley Jansen revealed that he is dealing with an injury, and was unavailable to close out Wednesday's game. The 37-year-old claimed that the issue was having a "big time" effect on his pitches, and that it is located near his left rib cage.
Finally, the Halos made a roster move ahead of Wednesday's win and called up a right-handed pitcher. In a corresponding move, another right-hander was placed on the paternity list.
Here’s more information on these stories and all the latest Angels news (click the headline for the full article):
