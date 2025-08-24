Halos Today

Angels Place Star Infielder on Injured List

Jul 28, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels first baseman Nolan Schanuel (18), third baseman Kevin Newman (10), third baseman Luis Rengifo (2) and shortstop Zach Neto (9) talk on the field during a pitching change against the Texas Rangers at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels have placed first baseman Nolan Schanuel on the injured list with a left wrist contusion, and recalled outfielder Matthew Lugo from Triple-A Salt Lake.

Schanuel sustained the injury in Saturday's 12-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on a diving play. He dove for a ball down the first-base line in the fourth inning, and exited the game a few innings later.

The Angels first baseman said he’s been dealing with a sore wrist fo over a week, and aggravated his wrist on that play.

“We’ll see what comes back,” Schanuel said Saturday to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Hopefully I’m good and it’s just a bone bruise and I can be back in there.”

The first baseman was re-evaluated Sunday, and the team concluded he would require a stint on the IL.

