Angels Place Star Infielder on Injured List
The Los Angeles Angels have placed first baseman Nolan Schanuel on the injured list with a left wrist contusion, and recalled outfielder Matthew Lugo from Triple-A Salt Lake.
Schanuel sustained the injury in Saturday's 12-1 loss to the Chicago Cubs on a diving play. He dove for a ball down the first-base line in the fourth inning, and exited the game a few innings later.
The Angels first baseman said he’s been dealing with a sore wrist fo over a week, and aggravated his wrist on that play.
“We’ll see what comes back,” Schanuel said Saturday to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “Hopefully I’m good and it’s just a bone bruise and I can be back in there.”
The first baseman was re-evaluated Sunday, and the team concluded he would require a stint on the IL.
