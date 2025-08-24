Angels Placing 2 Pitchers on Injured List in Significant Roster Move
The Los Angeles Angels are moving right-handed pitchers Carson Fulmer and Victor Mederos to the injured list ahead of their series finale against the Chicago Cubs on Sunday, per MLB.com's Rhett Bollinger.
In a corresponding move, the Angels will recall right-hander Chase Silseth and activate starter Jose Soriano from the paternity list.
Mederos had made three starts since returning to MLB, and has a 8.31 ERA as a starter this season. Mederos started Saturday's game against the Cubs, and allowed six runs through his four innings pitched. After the game, he said he "felt something" during the outing.
“Just some fatigue," Mederos said when asked if something was wrong physically. "We don’t know what it is. Taking it day by day.”
Fulmer also featured in Saturday's game against the Cubs, allowing six runs during his 1.1 innings. The Angels signed Fulmer after the Pittsburgh Pirates released him earlier this season. He has a 5.83 ERA through his 13 appearances with the Halos.
Silseth had a brief stay with the Halos earlier this week, filling in for Soriano after he went to the Paternity List. He left back to Triple-A just a day later, however, as relief pitcher Robert Stephenson made his return from an extended injured list stay. He is yet to make an appearance in MLB this season, and has a 3.41 ERA through 16 appearances in Triple-A this season.
Soriano left to the paternity list a few days after his most recent start Aug. 17, when he threw 5.2 innings and allowed five runs. His next appearance will likely come in the Angels' next series against the Texas Rangers.
He has a 4.00 ERA through his 26 starts this season, and has thrown more innings than all Angels pitchers except Yusei Kikuchi. The Angels are looking to avoid a series sweep against the Cubs on Sunday, and will hope starter Kyle Hendricks can put together a solid start in the series finale.
They have lost each of their last three series after sweeping the Los Angeles Dodgers, effectively knocking them out of Wild Card contention, as they now sit 7.5 games back. The final game of the series begins at 1:10 p.m. PT.
