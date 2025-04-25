Angels' Potential Future Hall of Famer Named Trade Candidate at Deadline
The Los Angeles Angels are 12-12 through 24 games this season. After starting 8-4, they've come back down to earth.
Considering the Angels’ end-of-season pattern, MLB insider David Schoenfield suggested some potential trade options for the Halos ahead of the deadline, including All-Star reliever Kenley Jansen.
“At 37, Jansen is a long way from his dominant days with the Dodgers, but he still gets the job done, relying almost exclusively on his cutter,” Schoenfield wrote.
Schoenfield named three teams that the Angels could try to trade Jansen to. All three teams are in need of a reliable closer.
“Is he the guy you want closing out Game 7 of a playoff series? Maybe not,” Schoenfield wrote. “But there are teams that still have some uncertainty in the ninth inning, including the Red Sox, Rangers, and Cubs.”
The Angels signed Jansen as a free agent to a one-year, $10 million contract in February. The 16-season MLB veteran will become eligible for free agency again after the season, so Los Angeles may want to cash in on Jansen now.
This season, Jansen has only allowed five hits and no runs while throwing eight strikeouts across eight innings. He has also maintained an ERA of 3.63 or lower every since 2020.
Throughout his career Jansen has logged a 2.53 ERA. In addition to the Angels, the Willemstad, Curacao native has played for the Boston Red Sox and Atlanta Braves, but has spent the majority of his career with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
Whether the Angels would consider trading Jansen depends on how the next few months of the season play out.
If Los Angeles has a chance to appear in the postseason for the first time since in 2014, a Jansen trade would be off the table. However, if the Angels seem to be headed toward another postseason-less year, trading Jansen could give Los Angeles some developing talent at the deadline.
Jansen has demonstrated his reliablity throughout his career, so he could contribute to the Angels' return to the playoffs — or he could serve as a strong addition to a postseason-contending team.
