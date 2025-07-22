Angels Provide Unfortunate Christian Moore Injury Update
Christian Moore, the Los Angeles Angels' first-round draft selection from last year, made his MLB debut almost exactly one calendar year after hearing his name called as the No. 8 overall pick in the draft.
After collecting just one hit (a triple at his first trip to Yankee Stadium, at that) across his first five games in the show, Moore would start to figure things out, collecting eight RBIs in his next 13 games.
After spraining his thumb diving for a ball on July 2, Moore made his way to the injured list and has remained there for about three weeks.
The 22-year-old, perhaps in a somewhat naive manner, was confident that he would be healed in two weeks, although acting manager Ray Montgomery was quick to say that that was perhaps a little optimistic. Unfortunately, according to the Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher, Moore is still not doing any baseball activity.
The young infielder is, however, still doing strength exercises in Southern California, per Fletcher, but returning to baseball activity would be the first step in a potential return.
Moore was able to fast-track his way up to the big leagues by very quickly demonstrating a handle on minor league play.
He posted a .234 batting average in 34 Double-A appearances, but after just 20 Triple-A contests, had a slash line of .350/.424/.575 and an OPS of .999.
Moore also showed the reasons why he was able to earn his promotion so fast just 12 games into his MLB career. The top prospect drilled a solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning to tie a game against the Boston Red Sox, and came up big again in the bottom of the 10th inning to secure a walk-off two-run shot that would have blown the roof off of Angel Stadium if the ball park had one.
The top prospect will hope to bring his power bat and proven clutch hitting ability back to the lineup when he is healed, but fans must remember that he is only just beginning his MLB journey and has so much more to learn at the MLB level.
For now, though, the only focus is on getting healthy.
