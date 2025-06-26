Angels Reveal Zach Neto's MRI Results on Injured Shoulder, Return Timeline
The Los Angeles Angels can finally take a breath, as shortstop Zach Neto’s MRI results reportedly found no structural damage to his jammed shoulder.
Neto injured his shoulder during Tuesday’s game against the Boston Red Sox when he tried to steal second base during the eighth inning. It was evident he hurt his shoulder but he did not exit the game until he made an error while throwing the ball to first base in the top of the ninth.
More news: Angels Star Outfielder Linked to 6 Teams as Trade Deadline Looms
Angels acting manager Ray Montgomery, who is filling in for Ron Washington while he deals with undisclosed health concerns, took Neto out of the game as a precautionary move.
Neto underwent an MRI the following morning on Wednesday, which revealed no structural damage to his shoulder. The results were a relief to both the Angels and Neto.
“It’s a sigh of relief,” Neto said, via The Orange County Register. “Finding out that nothing was structurally messed up was definitely a good way to come into the field today. I was available today if anything were to happen. But it’s something that we're going to take day to day and just kind of just see where I'm at. It's pretty sore right now, but it's getting better.”
Montgomery said Neto is day-to-day but did not confirm whether he would be playing in Friday’s series opener against the Washington Nationals.
“The conscientious thing to do is to make sure,” Montgomery said. “We have a long season left to go, and we’ve got the All-Star break coming up. So let’s just be patient and smart and have him for the stretch. We’re a different team with him, and everybody knows that.”
The Angels remain in the postseason conversation, sitting just 1.5 games behind the Seattle Mariners for the final Wild Card spot in the American League.
Second baseman Scott Kingery filled in for Neto at shortstop during Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox. Even with Neto on the sidelines, the Angels won, 5-2, to make their record an even 40-40.
If the Angels can continue on this path of victory, Los Angeles could return to the postseason for the first time since 2014 and end the longest postseason drought in MLB.
Therefore, there is no need to rush Neto back onto the field, as his health will be most important in a few months.
More news: Angels' Mike Trout Provides Injury Update After Major Test on Knee
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.