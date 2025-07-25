Angels Have Made Decision on 2025 Trade Deadline Direction, Per Insider
The Los Angeles Angels have informed opposing teams that they are open for business, per the latest reporting from ESPN insiders.
"The Angels are telling teams their pending free agents are available, sources with knowledge of the situation said. That includes third baseman Yoan Moncada, utility infielder Luis Rengifo, starting pitcher Tyler Anderson and closer Kenley Jansen. Left fielder Taylor Ward, controllable through 2026, can also be had for the right price."
The Angels have been hovering around .500 all season, but went on a brutal four-game losing streak this week, getting swept by the New York Mets and losing the first game of the series against the Seattle Mariners.
Now, the Halos are 49-54, and entered Friday 11 games back in the American League West race and 5.5 games back of the third and final Wild Card spot in the AL.
That, as well as the team's minus-67 run differential, appeared to be enough for general manager Perry Minasian and the rest of the staff to punt on this season with an eye towards the 2026 season.
"The Angels famously never rebuild under owner Arte Moreno and are prone to adding even in times when they seem like long shots to contend," the article continued. " And so it is worth noting: Even if the Angels do decide to punt on 2025, their goal would be to contend again next season.
"Any moves they make would probably be geared toward that. By trading away rentals, the Angels will try to use the trade deadline to add accomplished players who can help the team next year."
The Angels have a bevy of trade candidates, and could "control the deadline," according to The Athletic's Ken Rosenthal.
Pending free agent Yoan Moncada, signed to a one-year, $5 million deal, has been drawing interest from several teams over the past month.
So, too, has Tyler Anderson, a two-time All-Star finishing the final year of his three-season, $39 million deal.
Kenley Jansen, who signed a one-year deal this offseason, made it known he didn't want to be traded at this year's deadline. However, as a reliever on an expiring contract, he has plenty more value to an MLB contenders instead of the Angels.
The struggling Luis Rengifo is also on an expiring contract, and could bring value to a team as a utility player.
The biggest question mark will be Taylor Ward, an outfielder who's under one more year of team control. The Angels under owner Arte Moreno have never wanted to enter a dreaded rebuild. Thus, Ward would likely only be dealt if the Halos got a package in return they felt could help them as soon as 2026.
For what it's worth, Ward also made it known he didn't want to be traded away this deadline.
