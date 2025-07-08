Angels Rumors: MLB Insider Reveals When Yoan Moncada Will Return From Injury
The Los Angeles Angels are expected to activate veteran third baseman Yoan Moncada off of the injured list, per MLB insider Francys Romero.
Moncada has been stashed away on the IL with right knee inflammation since June 2, but is reportedly on his way back to Anaheim to be with his team.
Moncada signed with the Angels this past offseason, but it didn't take long for the 30-year-old to get a frustrating bone bruise during spring training that continued to nag at him for quite some time. After seven regular-season games, Moncada reaggravated the thumb, this time diagnosed with a sprain that would land him on the injured list after briefly coming back three games later to try and play through it.
The IL stint lasted about a month until the veteran was able to return for 22 more contests. He was hitting .250 during this time with six home runs and 15 RBIs, until knee inflammation sidelined him after just one at-bat during the month of June.
Moncada recently started a rehab assignment in the Arizona Complex League, batting .444 in three games, and now looks to return to the Halos on Tuesday.
The Angels are 4-6 in their last 10 contests and four games out of the final Wild Card spot in the American League. A veteran presence and productive bat are two things that can be extremely valuable to the team at the moment and Moncada can provide both of those upon his return.
In his 97 at-bats this season, Moncada demonstrates an innate ability to get on base with his 11.5 walk percentage, ranking in the 81st percentile around the league. He also makes quality contact when he gets a hold of a pitch, barreling the ball 16.7 percent of the time, good for the 95th percentile in MLB.
A barrel is defined as a batted ball with the perfect combination of exit velocity and launch angle, as a ball traveling 99 mph will always earn 'barreled' status when struck between 25-31 degrees, adding a larger area of angle forgiveness per mph gained, per the MLB Glossary.
