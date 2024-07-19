Angels Sign Second-Round Draft Pick to Under-Slot Deal
With the No. 45 overall pick in the 2024 MLB Draft, the Los Angeles Angels selected Chris Cortez out of Texas A&M to add to their organizational pitching depth.
According to Baseball America's Carlos Collazo, Cortez signed for $1,597,500 which is well below the $2,072,800 slot value.
The former Aggie reliever had the Southeastern Conference on high alert with his triple-digit fastball, but he caught the country's attention during the postseason when he mowed down opponents in high-leverage situations.
Cortez put together an All-American campaign, throwing 64.2 innings and striking out 102 batters on the year — seven of which came in Game 2 of the Championship Series.
He also kept opponents hitting a lowly .187 against him. He logged a 10-3 record and a 2.78 ERA in 25 appearances.
Of his 25 appearances, 19 were for multiple innings and 12 were scoreless. In the postseason, Cortez went 2-0 with a 1.15 ERA in five relief outings. He punched out 29 batters in 15.2 innings of work and held opponents to a .148 batting average.
Cortez spent three seasons in College Station and logged 69 appearances with a 4.67 ERA. The junior totaled 173 strikeouts in 150.1 innings and recorded a .237 batting average against.
Angels scouting director Tim McIlvaine told reporters Cortez is expected to start as a professional despite his success as a relief pitcher in college.
Given Cortez's struggles against left-handers at the collegiate level, the Angels will likely tinker with his repertoire in order to have success as a starter as he ascends the minor league ladder.