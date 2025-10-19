Angels Tabbed as Top Landing Spot for Ace Pitcher in Free Agency
Bleacher Report's Zachary D. Rymer named the Los Angeles Angels as a potential landing spot for San Diego Padres ace Michael King, who is expected to opt out of the final year of his deal this offseason.
King became a full-time starter with the Padres after the New York Yankees sent him over in a package for Juan Soto, and has been one of baseball's best when healthy. He posted a 2.95 ERA through 31 appearances in 2024, and reached 200 strikeouts in a single season for the first time in his career.
The 2025 season looked to be even better for King, as he had a 2.59 ERA through 10 starts, however he spent two and a half months on the injured list with a nerve issue, then another few weeks with a knee injury, and wasn't the same after his return. King still posted a 3.44 ERA on the season through 15 starts, and would definitely be an upgrade for the Angels' pitching staff.
More news: Angels Could 'Sell High' on Breakout Outfielder This Offseason in Trade
"Angels starters finished at the bottom of the AL with a 4.91 ERA, which pretty much nixed whatever hope they had of riding their homer-happy offense into the playoffs," wrote Rymer.
"What the Angels should be doing is rebuilding, but that's been the case for so long that the mantra itself borders on useless. They run on the whims of Arte Moreno, who lusts for contention like Don Quixote tilts at windmills.
"In his defense, this tends to mean putting his money where his mouth is in free agency. The history here is decidedly checkered, but Moreno might be emboldened anyway by the ample salary about to come off the team's books. To wit, Tyler Anderson's free agency alone will free up $13 million.
"It takes two to tango, however, and the Angels might have to overbid to get King to accept an offer from a team with an 11-year playoff drought. Such an outcome is possible—they did so with Yusei Kikuchi, after all—but hard to bank on."
More news: Angels' Jo Adell Available in Trade This Offseason, Says MLB Insider
The Angels are losing both Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks in free agency, and could have a third vacancy open due to the underperformance of some of their younger players in 2025 like Jack Kochanowicz and Caden Dana, who could use some more time in the lower leagues.
Bringing in King would help fill that void, and would give the Angels a solid starting rotation with the near addition of Reid Detmers to their ranks.
Latest Angels News
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.