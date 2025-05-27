Angels Third-String Catcher Has Locker Hinting at Potential Unfortunate Logan O’Hoppe Move
The Los Angeles Angels have a locker for Triple-A catcher Chuckie Robinson in the clubhouse, per The Athletic's Sam Blum.
After starting catcher Logan O'Hoppe was hit in the head by a backswing Monday night, this potentially hints at a roster move for the Halos. It can also be a precautionary taxi squad move to have Robinson in Anaheim in case something isn't right with O'Hoppe, who's out of the lineup on Tuesday.
O'Hoppe was initially hit on the head by New York Yankees infielder Jorbit Vivas' backswing. He was removed from the game in the eighth and replaced by veteran Travis d'Arnaud behind the dish.
Manager Ron Washington spoke on his young catcher after the game and gave a promising health update.
“He feels good,”Washington said to reporters including Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register.“He’s telling me he can play, but we’re gonna wait and see.”
The 25-year-old has been off to a productive start to the season batting .267/.299/.533 with an OPS of .832. O'Hoppe also has 14 home runs, tied for fifth in the majors, and 30 RBIs, which is the fourth most among MLB catchers.
Robinson has 51 games of MLB experience under his belt but has yet to play in The Show this season. After being acquired by the Halos this past offseason, he has been getting his reps in at Triple-A Salt Lake.
Through 27 games, Robinson has a .272 batting average with 18 RBIs and a home run. The hope is that he won't need to be used for the Angels, but if O'Hoppe ends up missing time, he will provide his expertise as backstop.
The current No. 2 option for the Halos and fellow offseason signee, d'Arnaud, has seen better days at the plate.
The 36-year-old Long Beach, CA native is hitting .211 over his 23 appearances with an OPS+ of 69. The league average OPS+ is 100, for reference.
The offensive prowess that O'Hoppe brings to the team should leave the team hoping that he doesn't miss time, but in the event that he does, the veterans behind home plate will look to hold it down.
