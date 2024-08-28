Angels Veteran Hopes Latest Injury Isn't Season-Ending
The Angels placed left-handed relief pitcher Matt Moore on the 15-day injured list for a left forearm strain on Tuesday.
Moore will take some time to rest and heal the injury. He will also undergo more tests in the following days to get more details about the severity and recovery time required for the injury.
Hearing that Moore is suffering from an injury in his throwing arm is concerning, because the 13-year veteran underwent Tommy John surgery in 2014. However, Moore told Jeff Fletcher of the Southern California News Group that he does not think the injury felt similar to when he was injured in 2014.
“Preliminary, it sounds as good as I could hope for,” Moore said, via Fletcher.
It is unclear whether Moore will return to the mound for the Angels this season. Moore is hoping that his is not a season-ending injury, but he does not want to “risk potentially making it worse.”
Regardless of the outcome of further testing, Moore told Fletcher he is “planning on playing next year.”
Moore signed a one-year, $9 million contract with the Angels in January. If the injury ultimately ends his 2024 season, Moore's next game could be in an unfamiliar uniform.
This season is Moore’s second with the Angels after the franchise re-signed the southpaw last winter. Moore started the 2023 season with the Angels, accruing a 2.66 ERA. Then, he was claimed off waivers by the Guardians on Aug. 31, 2023. Less than one month later on Sept. 19, 2023, Moore was claimed again off waivers by the Marlins.
Now that he has returned to the Angels, Moore has made 51 appearances out of the bullpen, earning a 5-3 record. Across 48.1 innings, Moore has logged a 5.03 ERA while racking up 41 strikeouts and 26 walks.
The Angels recalled right-handed pitcher Ryan Miller from the Triple-A Salt Lake Bees to replace Moore in the bullpen. Moore is still on the Angels’ 40-man roster, so to make space for Miller, the Angels transferred Mike Trout to the 60-day IL.
Miller made his major league debut on Tuesday in the Angels' 6-2 loss against the Tigers at Comerica Park. He threw for one inning without allowing any runs or hits. Miller recorded two strikeouts and no walks.
Moore is the fourth addition to the group of injured Angels relievers. He joins José Marte on the 15-day IL, while Robert Stephenson and Andrew Wantz are on the 60-day IL.