Angels vs A's: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More
The Angels begin the season's second half with a 41-55 record, looking to pivot in a road trip against the Athletics and then moving onto Seattle. Here's everything you need to know for today's game:
How to Watch
Time: 6:40 p.m.
Location: Oakland Coliseum
TV: Bally Sports West
Radio: 570-AM
Odds
Moneyline: Angels +100/A's -120
Over/under: 8.5
Prediction
JP Sears, pitching for Oakland, holds a 6-7 record with a 4.56 ERA and has performed solidly in his last two starts. Given the Angels' struggles to score in the last 10 games and Griffin Canning's uneven record over his last six starts, the Angels could have the upper hand — particularly if they score first.
More
• The Angels stand one win away from their 5,000th regular season victory.
• Canning has a 3-4 record with a 4.14 ERA over nine career starts against the Oakland A's.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
