Angels vs A's: How to Watch, Odds, Prediction and More

J.P. Hoornstra

Jun 24, 2024; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels starting pitcher Griffin Canning (47) delivers to the plate in the second inning against the Oakland Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
/ Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports
The Angels begin the season's second half with a 41-55 record, looking to pivot in a road trip against the Athletics and then moving onto Seattle. Here's everything you need to know for today's game:

How to Watch

Time: 6:40 p.m.

Location: Oakland Coliseum

TV: Bally Sports West

Radio: 570-AM

Odds

Moneyline: Angels +100/A's -120

Over/under: 8.5

All odds via DraftKings

Prediction

JP Sears, pitching for Oakland, holds a 6-7 record with a 4.56 ERA and has performed solidly in his last two starts. Given the Angels' struggles to score in the last 10 games and Griffin Canning's uneven record over his last six starts, the Angels could have the upper hand — particularly if they score first.

• The Angels stand one win away from their 5,000th regular season victory.

• Canning has a 3-4 record with a 4.14 ERA over nine career starts against the Oakland A's.

