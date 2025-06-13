Halos Today

Angels vs Orioles Won’t Start on Time on Friday

Aaron Coloma

Jun 9, 2025; Anaheim, California, USA; Los Angeles Angels relief pitcher Kenley Jansen (74) shakes hands with catcher Travis d'Arnaud (25) after his 15th save of the season in the ninth inning against the Athletics at Angel Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images / Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Angels' series opener against the Baltimore Orioles has been delayed due to inclement weather.

The Angels are fresh off of a three-game sweep of the Athletics and hope to carry their momentum into the series against the Orioles, who sit last in the AL East.

The Angels are second in the AL West, tied with the Seattle Mariners for 4.5 games behind the division-leading Houston Astros.

Jack Kochanowicz will take the mound for the Halos in Baltimore, while the Angels will face Charlie Morton, who has a 6.59 ERA through 15 appearances in 2025.

LaMonte Wade Jr. will play left field, making his Angels debut after coming from the San Francisco Giants on June 8. This means Taylor Ward will get a rest day and will miss just his second game all season.

Angels No. 1 prospect Christian Moore is scheduled to make his MLB debut Friday at second base after playing just 79 games in the minor leagues. He will bat ninth.

Luis Rengifo, who has been filling in at second base, moves back to third base after the change.

This story will be updated as we learn more about the situation...

Aaron Coloma
