Angels vs Padres: How to Watch, Odds, Predictions, and More for Series Finale
In Wednesday's third and final game of their series, the Los Angeles Angels are set to face off against the San Diego Padres looking for the sweep. They have already secured the first two games, marking their first home series win of the season.
Right-handed pitcher José Soriano is slated to start for the Angels today. Holding an ERA of 3.86 for the season, Soriano boasts an average fastball speed of 99 mph. Despite a rocky start at home this year with a 0-4 record at Angel Stadium, he's shown moments of brilliance. This season, left-handed batters have found it difficult against him, hitting only .209. He's successfully left 69.1 percent of baserunners stranded.
Dylan Cease starts for the Padres, who will try to avoid their first sweep at the Big A since 2009.
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
Predictions
Soriano (2-5, 3.86 ERA) is hoping for a repeat of the staff's performances in the first two games of the series, which has seen the Angels allow just three runs. Cease (5-4, 3.42 ERA), will try to turn the tide of May, which saw him go 2-2 with a 4.08 ERA. The Angels will need Soriano to maintain the momentum created by southpaws Tyler Anderson and Patrick Sandoval but can pull it off if Cease continues to struggle.
More
• Kevin Pillar is batting .384 with 21 RBIs over his first 22 games with the Angels.
• Luis Rengifo, since returning from the IL, boasts a .363 batting average and has hit multiple times in seven of his last 14 games.
• The Angels are aiming for their first three-game winning streak at home since July 2023.
• The Angels boast a record of 13-14 in their City Connect uniforms