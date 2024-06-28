Angels vs Tigers: Pregame Transactions, How to Watch, Odds, Predictions and More
The Angels made a roster swap in advance of Thursday's game against the Detroit Tigers, recalling right-handed pitcher Davis Daniel from Triple-A Salt Lake while optioning reliever Guillo Zuñiga to Triple-A after Wednesday's victory over the Oakland A's.
Daniel is marking his first career major league start. Throughout 14 starts in Triple-A this year, Daniel has recorded a 5-4 record, 5.33 ERA, and 82 strikeouts, positioning him third in the Pacific Coast League for strikeouts.
Here's what else you need to know in advance of the game:
How to Watch
• Time: 6:38 p.m. PT
• Location: Angel Stadium, Anaheim
• TV: Bally Sports West
• Radio: 830-AM
Odds
• Moneyline:
• Over/under:
Predictions
Even though the Angels are fresh off a sweep of the A's, the Tigers have the upper hand in the pitching matchup. Jack Flaherty (5-4, 2.92 ERA) has been one of the better pitchers in the American League this season and has only allowed one earned run in his last four starts. The Angels might struggle to counter with Daniel making his first MLB start and having spent the entire 2024 season to this point at Triple-A. The Angels will probably have Daniel on a relatively short leash in his debut start, so the bullpen might need to step up to keep the game competitive if Daniel exits if the game is close or tied.
More
• Luis Rengifo's .308 batting average ranks third in the American League. He's also the first Angels player with 20 stolen bases in a season alone since Cameron Maybin in 2017.
• Angels manager Ron Washington is three wins shy of 700 for his career.
• Last year, the Angels and Tigers split their season series 3-3, with each team sweeping their three-game series on the road. The clubs have split three of their last four regular-season series (the Angels won six of seven games in 2021), while the Tigers lead the all-time series 338-335.
Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.
If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.