Angels Young Pitcher Making Case to Rejoin Team in New Role
Chase Silseth's career as a major league starter has taken some painful detours.
In August 2023, Silseth was forced to leave a game when he was struck on the head by an errant throw. He was on the Angels' Opening Day roster a year ago, but was placed on the injured list with elbow inflammation after making just two starts.
Although he was sent out on a minor league rehab assignment, he pitched poorly in seven starts before undergoing season-ending surgery on his right elbow.
Healthy again to begin the 2025 season, Silseth was assigned to Triple-A Salt Lake out of spring training. He made seven starts for the Angels' top farm team, going 3-1 with a 4.45 ERA — respectable numbers in the hitter-friendly Pacific Coast League — before landing on the injured list again in May with what general manager Perry Minasian called "fatigue."
Now, Silseth is making a push to return to the big leagues — this time as a reliever.
In six PCL games since he was activated by the Bees, Silseth has yet to allow a run. He's allowed just three hits and one walk while striking out 10, his fastball sitting in the mid-90s like old times.
"It was good to get that time in Arizona to kind of get into a rhythm, a routine that fits," Silseth said. "I experimented with different stuff. I'm starting to get it down good, to where my body feels pretty good.
"It feels awesome so let's keep it that way."
Even though the Angels added to their bullpen at the trade deadline, rather than trade any of their relievers on expiring contracts, Rhett Bollinger of MLB.com wouldn't rule out Silseth returning to Anaheim in a relief role later this season.
Besides the physical rehab he underwent over the last year, Silseth said his mental game has undergone a makeover, too.
"That's what our job is: to execute pitches," he said. "Focus on that, focus on my breathing, mentally feel good up there. When I finally got up there physically there's no reason I shouldn't be mentally ready. So I've done a lot of mental work throughout the time. ... Everything is starting to come together."
Minasian said last year that Silseth's place in the team's plans was secure. Despite all he's been through, the 25-year-old right-hander is still on the team's 40-man roster.
“We’ve seen him when he was healthy, and we’ve seen how effective he can be,” Minasian said, via Jeff Fletcher of the Orange County Register. “I know Chase and how bad he wants to be good, and what he’ll put into it this offseason to be in the best shape he can possibly be in. We believe he’s somebody that’s going to factor next spring, and have a chance to start games and win games for us.”
