ESPN Insider Makes Bold Prediction for Mike Trout's 2025 Season With Angels
For a majority of the last few seasons, the Los Angeles Angels have not had their superstar on the field.
Mike Trout has dealt with a number of injuries in recent years, which has prevented him from making any real sort of impact in Anaheim. Since 2021, the 33-year-old has played in just 266 of 648 games.
Trout wasn't an All-Star in 2024, the first time in his career he didn't earn the honor, but it's no surprise given how little he has played as of late.
In an effort to preserve the face of the franchise in 2025, Angels manager Ron Washington and general manager Perry Minasian met with Trout about a possible position change. Throughout the offseason, there was speculation Trout would take a page out of former teammate Shohei Ohtani's book and become the team's designated hitter.
However, the superstar ultimately decided it was best to switch from center field to right field for the 2025 season. The Angels will also be cautious with Trout running the base paths.
“Mike is not a spring chicken,” Washington said. “We’ll let Mike decide how he wants to run the bases. We certainly will tell him, please pick and choose. But I certainly don’t want Mike hitting the ground 60 times to get 50 stolen bases. If it works out that way, it works out that way, but I want him to pick and choose when he decides to be stealing bases.”
Because of his extended absence, baseball fans in many ways have forgotten the greatness of Trout. However, ESPN insider Eric Karabell believes the Angels superstar still has a lot left in him, and will flourish this season.
"OF Mike Trout hits 34 HR over 502 PA, the latter figure his most since 2019. Half of his production comes at DH," Karabell writes.
Karabell isn't alone in his thinking, even MLB players are confident Trout can thrive when he is healthy.
“I wish he didn’t get hurt," Los Angeles Dodgers star Mookie Betts said, via the All The Smoke podcast. "I hope he plays next year and does not get hurt. … I think the same thing about Shohei is the same thing about Trout. When he plays, it’s crazy. It’s crazy. That’s my homeboy, and I’m like, ‘Man.’ If God lets that man be healthy one year, I think he’s going to go crazy.”
Trout himself knows it's been awhile since he's played a full season, but he's confident the 2025 season will be a bounce back year.
"I know where I'm at. I know when I'm out there I still feel I'm the best player on the field," Trout said, via MLB Network Radio. "Just got to be out there. That's the whole mindset coming into spring."
