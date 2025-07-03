Former Angels Outfielder Announces Sudden Retirement From MLB
Former Los Angeles Angels outfielder Kevin Pillar has announced his retirement from MLB after a 13-season career.
The Texas Rangers designated Pillar for assignment on May 25, then fully released the 36-year-old five days later. Pillar told Foul Territory getting the opportunity to experience life outside of MLB influenced his decision to retire.
“Once you kind of get on the other side, and you get a chance to be home and be a dad and spend time, and for a long time, I thought about other things that I wanted to do,” Pillar said on Foul Territory. “I had other interests and hobbies, and finally, get a chance to explore those and do those. And you realize how stressful being a Major League Baseball player is.”
More news: Angels Insider Provides Major Update on Mike Trout Trade Rumors
Pillar added that he considered retiring after last season. He played the second half of the season with the Los Angeles Angels, who signed him on April 30 from the Chicago White Sox.
The White Sox had sent Pillar outright to Triple-A Charlotte a month into the season. He only appeared in 17 games after signing a minor league deal with the worst team in MLB.
“Because of things I went through last year, I said it was gonna be my last year,” Pillar said. “I got into the off season, and my mindset kind of changed. I talked to a lot of guys that are no longer playing anymore. They said it's near impossible to retire and then come back.”
Pillar went on to slash .236/.291/.378 and hit seven home runs in 83 games with the Angels. He never earned a regular starting role with the Angels, but made 19 appearances in left field and eight as the designated hitter for Los Angeles.
His season was cut a few weeks short when he sprained his thumb in September. And Pillar said the injury motivated him to pursue another season before retiring.
“I didn't like the way the year ended,” Pillar said. “I was like, “If I don't go back and try, I might have some regrets.’ And I'm very thankful that I went back and went to spring training and got a chance to play for the Rangers.”
Pillar was drafted in the 32nd round of the 2011 MLB draft and never earned an All-Star appearance. But he was able to end his career on his own terms and the three-time Heart and Hustle recipient will be remembered for his character on and off the field.
More news: Former Angels Hall of Fame Outfielder Tragically Dies at 74
For more Angels news, head over to Angels on SI.