Angels, Dodgers Trade That Makes Perfect Sense for Both Sides Ahead of Deadline
It is officially MLB trade deadline day and the Los Angeles Angels are looking to make the final touches on whatever deal they believe can benefit the team before 3:00 p.m PT.
After bringing in a pair of veteran relievers on Wednesday, the Halos still appear to have more to do if they want to be legitimate contenders in the American League.
A trade idea that would make complete sense with the Angels wouldn't be too far away as the Los Angeles Dodgers are the would-be partner: right-hander Dustin May would become a member of the Angels in exchange for infielder Luis Rengifo.
It appears that the Angels need another arm in the rotation, and in order for them to achieve this, parting ways with the veteran Rengifo can be the perfect opportunity.
May is having a rough year, but has also been out of MLB play since the middle of the 2023 season before this past April. Largely because of his expiring contract, he has been at the center of immense trade talks for quite some time, but a change of scenery can perhaps help May turn things around.
The 27-year-old right-hander has a 4.85 ERA this season across 104 innings of work. He has added 97 strikeouts to 43 walks on the year.
Rengifo is hitting .244 this season with a .613 OPS. After a rough start to the season, he is batting .283 with a home run and seven RBIs this month. He fits in with the Dodgers since LA needs more infield depth.
The 28-year-old has a .280 batting average against fastballs, with 52 hits and a pair of home runs on the year against that offering.
Especially with Rengifo on an expiring deal, the most value can be seen from him at the deadline if a trade for a pitcher presents itself. Assuming that both Rengifo and May don't return to their original teams next season, flipping them for ideal depth can be a win-win for each ball club.
