Latest Mike Trout Update Should Have Angels Fans Very Excited
Los Angeles Angels All-Star outfielder Mike Trout is taking the final steps toward returning from his injury.
Trout has been on the injured list since May 1 with a bone bruise in his left knee. The injury is in the same knee as the meniscus he tore last season, which only allowed him to play 29 games for the Halos.
The three-time MVP began running the bases — what he said would be the final step before returning to the team — but it was not quite at 100 percent just yet. He also faced live pitching against a minor leaguer in game-speed at-bats.
“He came out of it very well,” Angels manager Ron Washington said. “He had good at-bats against the live pitching, and he ran the bases where he ran, cutting the bases and stopping, but it wasn’t intense. It was just getting a feel. But he looked good.”
The Angels are being cautious not to re-aggravate the bone bruise in his knee due to Trout's recent injury history. He has played less than 100 games in four of the last five full seasons, the exception being 2022 when he featured in 119 games.
Trout has played 29 games for the Angels this season, which matches his total from 2025. This year, he has a slash line of .179/.264/.462 while hitting nine home runs, which led the Halos prior to his injury.
Trout has spent all 15 of his MLB season with the Angels, and has won three American League MVP awards. He is the Angels' all-time leader in home runs (387), walks (992), on base percentage (.408) and slugging percentage (.579). He is an 11-time All-Star and a nine-time Silver Slugger award winner.
Trout will provide a huge boost to the Angels upon his return, as the Halos are currently riding a five-game skid during which they've greatly struggled for offense, scoring only five runs. In this span, they have the worst on base percentage in MLB, and are bottom two in the American League in both batting average and slugging percentage.
The Angels will continue to monitor Trout's progress as they head into their second series against the Cleveland Guardians this season. First pitch is Friday at 4:10 p.m. PT/7:10 p.m. ET.
