Mike Trout Named Angels' Biggest Failure of 2025 Season
The Los Angeles Angels are sitting at 69-82 this season and have been officially eliminated from playoff contention.
The season started with plenty of excitement surrounding the continued development of the young core that the Halos have boasted, along with a few new veterans being acquired. However, things quickly turned south in Anaheim.
ESPN's Bradford Doolittle recently detailed each team's best successes and biggest failures this season and labeled three-time MVP Mike Trout as the Angels' biggest failure of the year.
"With a move to DH this season, Trout has indeed been more available, but his impact has ebbed," wrote Doolittle. "Trout's OPS+ is 115 -- solid, but not Trout-like -- and his slugging percentage is a shocking .417. Maybe it's just the adjustment to DHing, which isn't always smooth. Trout, after all, is still only 34 years old."
The move to designated hitter wasn't the original plan for Trout, who started the year in right field but later moved to DH after a bone bruise in his knee held him out for all but two games in May.
Although the criticism for the future Hall of Famer is harsh, there is certainly data to back up Doolittle's point.
Trout has played 120 games this season, and the last time he played more than half a season (2022), he played exactly 119 games total. The 2022 campaign saw Trout hit .283/.369/.630 with a .999 OPS. He added 40 home runs and 80 RBIs, and had an OPS+ of 176, a little over 75 percent higher than league average.
So far in 2025, Trout's .229/.360/.414 slash line with a .774 OPS have been underwhelming. His 21 home runs to 58 RBIs are a far cry from the Trout of the past.
To say that he is the biggest failure, however, is something that may be difficult for Angels faithful to agree with. Especially with his injury complications this year, it would be unrealistic to expect an MVP version of Trout.
As for the production that Trout has delivered so far, there is still a lot to be desired. Specifically with Trout's drop in his average exit velocity of his hits, he is hitting in just the 50th percentile in baseball this year, compared to doing so in the 89th percentile in 2023.
His hard-hit percentage (batted balls 95 mph and over) is only in the 71st percentile this season, compared to doing so in the 95th percentile in 2023.
