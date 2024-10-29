Mike Trout's Former Teammate Reveals Information on Star's Future With Angels
Los Angeles Angels center fielder Mike Trout is loyal to a fault but despite the historically bad season for the team, Trout continually shows his loyalty.
However, the frustration of constant losses isn’t lost on him — or his fans.
Now, with his former teammate Shohei Ohtani playing in the World Series in just his first season since leaving the Angels, it raises a question: could Ohtani’s rapid success elsewhere also prompt Trout to consider moving on from the Halos?
Trout’s contract includes a no-trade clause, meaning any move must be his decision. But does he want to leave?
According to his former Angels teammate Jered Weaver, Trout isn’t looking for a new clubhouse.
Weaver believes Trout feels that staying with the Angels offers him the best shot at building a lasting legacy.
“I don’t think Trout would ever ask for a trade; that’s just not who he is,” Weaver shared, hinting at Trout’s deep-rooted loyalty to the team.
Weaver observed that Trout feels at home in Anaheim and hopes to repay the city by bringing a championship there. For Trout, winning a single World Series with the Angels would mean more than chasing multiple titles with other teams. He genuinely wants to honor the city that’s been his home for years.
“Nobody wants it more than Mike," Weaver said on Foul Territory. "He’s one of the most competitive people I’ve ever been around.”
Weaver went on to share that Trout’s competitive drive is relentless — whether it’s ping pong, cards, or pool — he always aims to come out on top.
However, these past few seasons have been difficult for Trout as he has been dealing with frequent injuries. It has been especially frustrating for Trout, who’s eager to contribute more to his team. But these ongoing setbacks, raise the question: is it time for Trout to consider stepping away from centerfield?
Trout is open to doing whatever it takes to help his team win even if it includes a change of position. He's open to more opportunities as the designated hitter and possible shifting to a corner outfield spot to lessen the pressure on his knees.
But owner Arte Moreno also has a job to do and that is to put a competitive team on the field around Trout and if the status quo continues as is in Anaheim then it could push Trout out the door.