Recently-Traded Angels Catcher Signs With NL West Squad
After a season plagued with injuries, former Los Angeles Angels catcher Max Stassi found a new home signing a minor league deal with the San Francisco Giants, according to Aram Leighton.
The Chicago White Sox declined the $7.5 million option on Stassi, opting for a $500,000 buyout, which reduces the 40-man roster to 37 players.
Stassi was moved to the 60-day injured list on April 15. Acquired from Atlanta on Dec. 9, 2023, he underwent season-ending hip surgery on June 7.
The 33-year-old backstop never suited up for the White Sox and hasn't played in the majors since 2022.
He was acquired last offseason as part of a complex series of trades orchestrated by the Braves, who were working to acquire Jarred Kelenic from the Mariners. As part of the deal, Atlanta obtained Kelenic, Evan White, and Marco Gonzales from the Mariners, then traded White’s contract to the Angels for Stassi and David Fletcher. Gonzales was later sent to Pittsburgh, with the Braves covering most of his salary. Stassi was then traded to Chicago for cash or a player to be named later.
Stassi's last major league appearance came in October 2022 with the Angels. He missed the entire 2023 season, not only due to a hip injury but also to care for his family during a difficult time. Initially, Stassi was absent from the Angels for what was described as a personal matter, but he later revealed that his son, Jackson, had been born more than three months premature.
Health permitting, Stassi, still just 33 years old, could be an appealing option for the Giants as a veteran backup or depth option behind the plate.
From 2020 to 2021, Stassi played 118 games and logged 424 plate appearances for the Angels, posting a .250/.333/.452 batting line. During that span, Stassi hit 20 home runs and was known for his strong defensive skills, which have been a consistent strength throughout his career.
