Veteran Utility Man Elects to Leave Angels, Head to Free Agency
Los Angeles Angels utility man Scott Kingery elected free agency after the end of the 2025 regular season.
Kingery is able to declare free agency as a minor league free agent because the Angels designated him for assignment in September and outrighted him to Triple-A. He and Matthew Lugo were DFA'd to make room on the roster for Christian Moore and Denzer Guzman.
The utilityman spent most of the 2025 season bouncing between Triple-A and the MLB roster, and had an extremely limited role for the Halos during the regular season. He played just 19 games for the Angels, batting .148 with a .392 OPS through 27 at-bats.
Before 2025, Kingery hadn't featured in MLB since 2022 with the Philadelphia Phillies. The Angels acquired Kingery for cash in Nov. 2024. He began his MLB career with the Phils in 2018, playing 147 games and posting a .605 OPS. He also played 126 games the following season with a .789 OPS, however fell out of favor in 2020, when his numbers took a nosedive.
He played in just 15 games in 2021, and a single game in 2022. He spent both 2023 and 2024 in the Phillies' minor league system.
Kingery posted decent numbers in Triple-A with the Bees, hitting seven homers and posting a .686 OPS through 59 games played.
The Angels didn't have much of a need for Kingery, who primarily plays middle infield, as they have two long-term options in Zach Neto and Moore at second and shortstop. They also have better utility options, as they brought in a younger Oswald Peraza at the trade deadline, and have Guzman, who can play at third and short, for the future.
The Angels could still look for more infield options in free agency, however their primary focus during the offseason should be their pitching staff. The Angels could lose two starters, Tyler Anderson and Kyle Hendricks, during free agency, and closer Kenley Jansen's contract is also up. If they choose not to bring any of those three pitchers back, they'll need ample reinforcements to maintain a passable pitching staff in 2026.
