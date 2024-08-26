Waiver Claim Gives Former Angels Pitcher Shot at Single Season MLB Record
The Miami Marlins announced their claim of Mike Baumann off waivers on Monday afternoon just days after the Los Angeles Angels designated him for assignment.
The claim sets Baumann up for a unique part of baseball history.
Baumann is on the verge of a milestone, as he could become only the second player in history, after Oliver Drake, to play for five different teams in a single season.
Baumann has posted a 5.24 earned run average over 44.2 innings this season, with stints at the Angels (9.1 innings), Giants (0.2 innings), Mariners (16.1 innings), and Orioles (18.1 innings). Just one appearance with Miami would allow Baumann to match Drake’s record.
Selected by the Baltimore Orioles in the third round of the 2017 draft, Baumann spent his entire career in Baltimore's organization until he was designated for assignment in May, kicking off a whirlwind summer of transactions.
This is the first time this season that Baumann has exited DFA limbo via a waiver claim, as his previous three designations were resolved through trades. With no minor league options remaining, Baumann has repeatedly been DFA’d rather than optioned to the minors.
When the Orioles designated Baumann for assignment on May 18, they traded him to the Seattle Mariners four days later. Baltimore sent Baumann and catcher Michael Perez to Seattle in exchange for catcher Blake Ford.
Seattle kept Baumann until July 19 before trading him to the San Francisco Giants three days later. After being DFA’d by the Giants five days later, he was traded to the Angels, where he made 10 appearances.
Baumann has struggled at each of his stops this season, posting a 5.24 ERA over 44.2 innings.
Baumann had an impressive 2023 season as the Orioles captured the American League East title. He recorded a 10-1 record with a 3.76 ERA over 60 appearances, striking out 61 and issuing 33 walks across 64.2 innings.
The Orioles drafted Baumann in the third round of the 2017 draft after he spent three years at Jacksonville University.
During his time with Baltimore, he appeared in 94 games, posting a 13-5 record with a 4.45 ERA, 105 strikeouts, and 57 walks over 127.1 innings. Across his four MLB seasons, he holds a 15-5 record with a 4.80 ERA, 129 strikeouts, and 69 walks in 153.2 innings.
With the Marlins in a rebuilding phase and dealing with numerous pitching injuries this season, Baumann has a solid opportunity to secure some innings and potentially find stability on their roster.