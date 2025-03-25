Zach Neto Currently Has No Timeline to Return to Angels
Los Angeles Angels shortstop Zach Neto has no timeline to return as he continues to recover from offseason shoulder surgery.
Manager Ron Washington provided the latest update on the 24-year-old.
“He’s not ready to come up and play for us yet, but if you were with Neto from day one in spring training, you would think he is (ready) the way he went about his business,” Washington said, via The Orange County Register's Jeff Fletcher. “He has to get stronger and stronger. He’s able to throw with no problem, but he’s not ready to go at game action. We are just going to keep the progress going and we have no date for when he’s going to arrive.”
Neto was originally expected to make his season debut in April, but now there appears to be no exact timeline. Early in spring, there was speculation he would be ready for Opening Day because he was ahead of schedule in camp.
Nevertheless, it appears Neto will continue ramping up and the Angels will re-evaluate him in due time. The shortstop stayed in Tempe, Arizona to continue his rehab.
The good news is Neto is making progress, however, he will have to appear in minor-league games before returning to Anaheim.
“Swing is feeling really good,” Neto said. “Healthy. Just trying to get back to game-like swings."
In 2024, Neto slashed .249/.318/.443 with 23 home runs, 34 doubles, 77 RBIs, and 30 stolen bases across 155 games.
The shortstop is a crucial part of the Halos' young core, alongside Nolan Schanuel and Logan O'Hoppe. Washington has higher expectations for the trio heading into 2025.
“I think when you've been through something for the first time and you've weathered the storm, the expectations go up,” Washington said at the Winter Meetings. “But it's not the expectations that will bog them down. It's an expectation that they should envision wanting for themselves, and that's to be successful. I think my young group last year did a tremendous job of staying in the fight and making it through the 162-game grind, and they know what it's about now.”
