3 Single-A Prospects Giving the Angels' Rebuild a Boost

As the Angels continue to reshape the organization and build toward the future, much of the attention will naturally fall on the prospects closest to reaching the major leagues. However, some of the most intriguing players in the system are still several years away. Down at the Single-A level, a few young players have quietly put together encouraging performances and could become names worth remembering as the Angels' rebuild continues to take shape.

Kendrey Maduro Brings an Intriguing Power-Speed Combination

One of the most intriguing players to keep an eye on at the Single-A level is shortstop Kendrey Maduro. Across 88 games, Maduro is hitting .296 with 17 home runs and an impressive .895 OPS, showing that he can make consistent contact while also providing plenty of power. He's also added 15 stolen bases, giving the Angels another young prospect with an intriguing combination of power and speed.

With 17 home runs and 15 stolen bases, Maduro has already shown the potential to develop into a 20/20 type of player as he moves through the minor leagues. If both tools continue to develop, it's not out of the question that his ceiling could eventually reach even higher. A future 30/30 season would obviously be a lofty projection, especially for a player still in Single-A, but the tools are what make Maduro such an interesting name to follow. As the Angels continue rebuilding their farm system, his development could become an important storyline over the next few seasons.

Kendrey Maduro has shown off the most power in the Angels system this season.



While 22 years old spending majority of the year in Low-A, he led the Angels organization with 21 HR. He hit 17 of those with Rancho, running a .227 ISO, while swinging over 57% of the time. https://t.co/ZtCe4akOWh pic.twitter.com/HQrH28CVha — Tobey Schulman (@tschulmanreport) September 9, 2026

Hayden Alvarez's Speed Makes Him a Prospect to Watch

Another intriguing player developing at the Single-A level is outfielder Hayden Alvarez. Across 96 games, Alvarez has recorded 112 hits while batting .296 with 11 home runs and an .875 OPS. While the power numbers may not immediately jump off the page, Alvarez has shown that he can consistently get on base while providing some extra-base ability.

What really separates Alvarez, however, is his speed. With 46 stolen bases, he has proven to be a major threat once he reaches base and brings another dynamic element to his offensive game. The combination of hitting for average, getting on base, providing some power and creating havoc on the bases gives Alvarez an intriguing offensive profile. There is still plenty of development ahead, but if he continues producing as he moves through the Angels' system, Alvarez could become an increasingly interesting name to follow during the rebuild.

Hayden Alvarez was taken No. 1 overall by the @TigresdelLicey in the 2026 LIDOM Rookie Draft 🔥



The Angels' No. 3 prospect has a simple, efficient and compact righthanded swing with a solid feel for contact, especially in the strike zone.



He checks in at No. 100 in BA's 2026… pic.twitter.com/cmUo4N7vlT — Baseball America (@BaseballAmerica) September 10, 2026

Keyvn Castillo's Consistency Stands Out

Another outfielder worth keeping an eye on is Keyvn Castillo, who has quietly put together a very solid season at the Single-A level. Castillo has recorded 104 hits, the second most on the team, while batting .284 and posting an .864 OPS. While his slugging numbers aren't quite as impressive as some of the other hitters in the lineup, his ability to consistently reach base has helped make up for the lack of power.

Castillo has also added 21 stolen bases, giving him another way to impact games offensively. Perhaps even more encouraging is his ability to limit strikeouts, as he's gone down on strikes just 74 times across 366 at-bats. For a young hitter still developing in Single-A, that combination of contact, on-base ability and speed gives Castillo an intriguing foundation to build on. He may not have the loudest offensive profile in the Angels' system, but his consistency makes him another name worth following as the rebuild continues.

Kevyn Castillo - Tri-City Dust Devils (3) pic.twitter.com/76dCWkJJOd — MiLB Angels HR Video (@MiLBAngelsHR) September 5, 2026

The Angels' rebuild will take time, but the development of players like Kendrey Maduro, Hayden Alvarez and Keyvn Castillo gives the organization some intriguing talent to follow. All three are still early in their careers, but their success in Single-A provides another encouraging sign for the future of the Angels' farm system.