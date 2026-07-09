Is Arte Moreno Stepping Back? What Owner’s Silence Means For John Mozeliak’s Angels Future

Once front and center in all things Angels, owner Arte Moreno has been conspicuously absent and silent this season. The most notable instance was Arte's absence at the press conference introducing John Mozeliak as the new head of baseball operations. Not only was Arte not present, he did not even release a statement on the hire.

For a hands on owner like Arte Moreno this is unprecedented. The overall lack of silence bodes just might bode well for John Mozeliak and the Angels future.

Molly Jolly hired Mozeliak, not Arte.

Easily the most shocking revelation of the press conference was John Mozeliak revealing he had not yet spoken to Arte Moreno. New team president Molly Jolly initiated the contact with Mozeliak and was the one who made the hire.

"After speaking with Molly (Jolly), their team president, over the past few weeks, the more we discussed this opportunity and the challenges that lie ahead, I just found it very intriguing, compelling and interesting." - John Mozeliak

Mozeliak went even further and stated he had not yet spoken to Arte Moreno although the two have since spoken several times.

A team president being given authority to make a hire of this magnitude is a new dynamic for the Angels. Jerry Dipoto, Billy Eppler, and Perry Minasian all met with Arte during the hiring practice and Arte is believed to have been the decision maker.

Arte is the one auditioning, not Mozeliak.

Mar 8, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Angels owner Arte Moreno talks to manager Phil Nevin (88) before a game against the Colorado Rockies at Tempe Diablo Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rick Scuteri-USA TODAY Sports | USA TODAY Sports

John Mozeliak is successful in his field. He has built teams that won a World Series and repeatedly made it to October. He was paid handsomely for doing so and was comfortably retired before signing on with the Angels. If he does not get what he wants out of Arte, he can simply walk away at the end of the year.

Mozeliak is coming here to run things his way; a way that has proven to work. If Arte is not on board with Mozeliak's way of running things, Mozeliak has made it clear he will walk.

"I think I have that authority, and I think he understands that he can embrace change, because that is what is going to be required." - John Mozeliak

100 days will tell Angels fans what they need to know.

Prior to accepting the position, Mozeliak presented Jolly with a 100 day plan for the organization. It starts with him accepting the job then outlines his timeframe for hiring a permanent GM and front office staff.

Obviously this weekend's draft and the trade deadline fall in the early part of the timeline. For now, Mozeliak is stuck with Perry Minasian's staff which makes major changes difficult. After all, if Minasian and his staff were good at drafting and evaluating talent the Angels would be winning and Mozeliak would still be retired.

In October, however, there should be major changes. Mozeliak will lead the search for a permanent GM and could raid one of three talented candidates he helped groom in St. Louis. He will also look to hire minor league coordinators, national scouts, and a coaching staff.

If the Angels hire the personnel Mozeliak requests and support staff that will help them succeed, Mozeliak will likely stay on staff as an advisor. However, if Arte again hires who he pleases and tries to limit the scouting and development budgets, expect to see Mozeliak on a beach early in 2027.